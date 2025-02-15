BioWorld - Saturday, February 15, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Microport’s laparoscopic surgical robot cleared in China

Feb. 14, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Shanghai Microport Medbot (Group) Co. Ltd. won China National Medical Products Administration approval of its self-developed Toumai single-arm and single-port laparoscopic surgical robot.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Cancer Gastrointestinal Oncology Women's health Robotic surgery Asia-Pacific China NMPA