BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, February 15, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Harrison.ai raises AU$179M in series C round to fuel global expansion
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Harrison.ai raises AU$179M in series C round to fuel global expansion
Feb. 14, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Harrison.ai raised AU$179 million (US$112 million) in a series C round to expand its radiology and pathology solutions across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.
BioWorld MedTech
Financings
Series C
Diagnostics
Artificial intelligence
Asia-Pacific