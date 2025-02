Allurion cleared to resume sale of swallowable gastric balloon in France

Allurion Technologies Inc. is cleared by regulators in France to resume sales of its swallowable gastric balloon to treat obesity, in the country. Last summer, the company withdrew the Allurion Balloon from the French market amid concerns about the safety of the weight loss device. The greenlight to relaunch the product is good news for Allurion given that France represents a sizeable portion of its market.