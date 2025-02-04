Compass points true north for GH’s phase IIb depression trial

Major strides for the company on two fronts – psychedelic therapies and treatment-resistant depression (TRD) – came in the form of Dublin-based GH Research plc’s phase IIb data with GH-001, an inhalable mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) activator of serotonin 5-HT2A and 5-HT1A receptors that met not only its primary endpoint but all secondary goals in the TRD experiment. Shares of GH (NASDAQ:GHRS) closed Feb. 3 at $17.99, up $7.39, or 69.7%, on word that the fast-acting, short-duration compound led to a significant reduction from baseline of -15.2 points in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale total score on the eighth day of treatment compared with +0.3 points in the placebo group (a difference of -15.5 points, p<0.0001).