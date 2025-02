Drug pricing scheme in Japan gets more confusing

Japan’s drug pricing scheme has gotten more complicated, and pharma companies should brace themselves for annual price cuts. Industry has been pushing back against the annual price reductions to no avail, Ray Fujii, managing director of LEK’s San Francisco office told BioWorld. Although 2025 is a mid-year revision in Japan, and not a formal price revision year, the system for considering drug prices has gotten more confusing with a new formula for determining price cuts.