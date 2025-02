Biopharma deals 4Q24

Biopharma deals break previous record high, reaching $231B in 2024

Biopharma deal value continued its upward trend in 2024, reaching $230.53 billion, a 6% increase from $217.69 billion in 2023, setting a new record in BioWorld’s data. Deal volume also grew, with 1,429 agreements across licensing, joint ventures and collaborations, up 3.5% from 1,380 in 2023, though still below the peak activity seen from 2019 to 2022.