Updated Maia phase II data nudges its stock higher

Feb. 4, 2025
By Lee Landenberger
New and positive data for Maia Biotechnology Inc.’s lead candidate for a particularly deadly and advanced lung cancer propelled the stock modestly higher on Feb. 4. The pivotal phase II THIO-101 study of Thio, a telomere-targeting agent sequenced with Regeneron Inc.’s immune checkpoint inhibitor, Libtayo (cemiplimab), as a third-line treatment for advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed median overall survival of 16.9 months for the 22 NSCLC patients who received at least one dose of Thio in parts A and B.
