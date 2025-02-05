BioWorld - Wednesday, February 5, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Analysis

A biopharma M&A scorecard: Some wins, lots of losses

Feb. 4, 2025
By Karen Carey
No Comments
As the number of mega-mergers have increased in recent years, and the purchase price of innovative companies rises, it is apparent that many lucrative buyouts fail to meet expectations, although a few outperform from time to time.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Deals and M&A