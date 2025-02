Qlaris’ QLS-111 reduces eye pressure in two phase II trials

Touting its novel approach for treating glaucoma, Qlaris Bio Inc. reported promising top-line data from two phase II studies testing QLS-111 in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension, showing the drug met all primary and secondary endpoints, reducing intraocular pressure with a clean safety profile that could encourage patients to remain on treatment.