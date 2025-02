Aussie spinout could change blood pressure paradigm with low-dose poly pill

George Medicines, a new spinout from Australia’s George Institute for Global Health, could offer patients better control of their blood pressure as well as fewer side effects thanks to an ultra-low-dose triple combination. A polypill that combines multiple medicines into a single tablet, GMRx2 was developed out of a 20-year research program at The George Institute for Global Health. The single pill is a combination of three best-in-class medicines: telmisartan, amlodipine and indapamide.