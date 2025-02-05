BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Vaxxas, CEPI advance program for thermostable mRNA vaccines
Feb. 4, 2025
Tamra Sami
Vaxxas Pty. Ltd. and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations are progressing heat-stable, dried-formulation mRNA vaccines using Vaxxas’ needle-free high-density microarray patch.
