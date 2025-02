Accelerated approval, mRNA therapies in recent UK drug regulations

The U.K. is continuing to shape up regulation, adding reform of its accelerated drug approval process and its draft guidance on personalized mRNA cancer vaccines to new clinical trial regulations that will come into force early in 2026. The Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway has been relaunched following a review of the industry’s experience of the scheme since its introduction in January 2021, and it will be open for applications from next month.