Thursday, February 6, 2025
Cancer

Shanghai Allist Pharmaceuticals divulges new PRMT5 inhibitors

Feb. 5, 2025
Shanghai Allist Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has synthesized protein arginine N-methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
