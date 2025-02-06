BioWorld - Thursday, February 6, 2025
Cancer

Synrx Therapeutics discovers new POLθ inhibitors

Feb. 5, 2025
Hangzhou Synrx Therapeutics Technology Co. Ltd. has described DNA polymerase θ (POLθ) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
