Neurology/psychiatric

Downregulation of microglia NLRC5 protects mice from post-stroke neuroinflammation

Researchers from Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital reported findings from their evaluation of the role of NLR family CARD domain containing 5 (NLRC5) in post-stroke neuroinflammation. Immunofluorescence staining of mouse brains revealed that NLRC5 was mainly expressed in microglia.