Endocrine/metabolic

Entos awarded CIRM grant to advance ENTLEP-001 for congenital generalized lipodystrophy

Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been awarded a $4 million grant by California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to support the completion of IND-enabling activities with ENTLEP-001, a durable genetic medicine for the treatment of congenital generalized lipodystrophy.