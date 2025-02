Cancer

Tyra Biosciences’ TYRA-430 exerts antitumoral effects in HCC

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is an aggressive disease that accounts for 80%-90% of all primary liver cancers. Previous findings have shown fibroblast growth factor 19 (FGF-19) to be overexpressed in up to 30% of HCC cases, exerting its oncogenic effect through its receptors fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) and FGFR4.