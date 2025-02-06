BioWorld - Thursday, February 6, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

Grifols collaborates with FcR Therapeutics on autoimmune diseases

Feb. 6, 2025
No Comments
Grifols SA is collaborating with FcR Therapeutics BV to develop recombinant nanobodies to treat autoimmune diseases.
BioWorld Science Collaboration Immune Nanotech