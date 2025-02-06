BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Grifols collaborates with FcR Therapeutics on autoimmune diseases
Immune
Grifols collaborates with FcR Therapeutics on autoimmune diseases
Feb. 6, 2025
Grifols SA is collaborating with FcR Therapeutics BV to develop recombinant nanobodies to treat autoimmune diseases.
