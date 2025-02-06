BioWorld - Thursday, February 6, 2025
Nephrology

Arbor’s ABO-101 awarded US orphan drug designation for primary hyperoxaluria type 1

Feb. 6, 2025
Arbor Biotechnologies Inc.’s ABO-101 has been awarded orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations by the FDA for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1).
