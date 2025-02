Cancer

CT-1 triggers ferroptosis in N2-type tumor-associated neutrophils and TNBC cells by targeting FTH1

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of breast cancer, lacking targeted therapies due to its molecular characteristics. Tumor-associated neutrophils (TANs), particularly the pro-tumor N2-type, contribute to TNBC progression and resistance to treatment.