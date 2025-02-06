BioWorld - Thursday, February 6, 2025
Cancer

Shenzhen Zhongge Biotechnology patents new PTPN2 inhibitors

Feb. 6, 2025
Shenzhen Zhongge Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has disclosed tyrosine-protein phosphatase non-receptor type 2 (PTPN2; TCPTP) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
