Cancer

ROCK1 and 2 inhibitors disclosed in Redx patent

Feb. 6, 2025
Redx Pharma plc has divulged Rho kinase 1 (ROCK1) and 2 (ROCK2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of autoimmune disease, cancer, fibrosis, inflammatory and neurological disorders.
