Neurology/psychiatric

Roche discovers new SARM1 inhibitors

Feb. 6, 2025
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. have described NAD(+) hydrolase SARM1 (SAMD2; MyD88-5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of neurodegeneration.
