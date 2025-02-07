Trump’s executive orders stacking up, along with challenges

Carrying out his campaign promises to reform government, President Donald Trump signed 46 executive orders (EOs) between Jan. 20-31 that have been published in the Federal Register. Of those, 26 were signed after noon and between all the inaugural events on Trump’s first day in office. Since then, he’s signed at least eight more orders, and the administration has issued numerous memos, several of which are intended to implement the EOs. Given the quantity, scope and content of the EOs Trump has issued over the past few weeks, it’s no surprise that they’ve generated controversy, a lot of uncertainty and at least a few court challenges.