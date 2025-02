TYK2s to tango, TED dead? Alumis/Acelyrin merger a capital idea

In a deal that Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Eric Schmidt characterized as “capital recycling at its best,” Alumis Inc. and Acelyrin Inc. are merging in an all-stock transaction. The combined pipelines include Alumis’ most advanced prospect, ESK-001, an oral, next-generation, allosteric inhibitor of tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2). ESK-001 is undergoing the phase III Onward study for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis as well as the phase II Lumus bid in systemic lupus erythematosus.