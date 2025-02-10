BioWorld - Monday, February 10, 2025
Pliant shares bend under IPF bexotegrast phase IIb pause

Feb. 10, 2025
By Randy Osborne
A mysterious turn in the phase IIb story with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) candidate bexotegrast sent shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) down 60.6%, or $4.72, to close Feb. 10 at $3.07.
