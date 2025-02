(Re-)Tool KIT: Third Harmonic sounds out options in urticaria bid

The closely watched chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU, or hives) space chalked more early stage KIT inhibitor data as Third Harmonic Bio Inc. rolled out results from the phase I single and multiple ascending-dose trial with THB-335 in healthy volunteers, along with plans to move the oral candidate into phase II development by the middle of 2025.