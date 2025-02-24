BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Monday, February 24, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Berlin Heals raises funds for device to reverse heart failure
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Berlin Heals raises funds for device to reverse heart failure
Feb. 24, 2025
By
Shani Alexander
No Comments
Berlin Heals Holding AG recently raised over CHF7 million (US$7.8 million) in a financing round for C-MIC, a small implantable device it believes can reverse heart failure.
BioWorld MedTech
Financings
Cardiovascular
Series A
Europe