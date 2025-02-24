BioWorld - Monday, February 24, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Berlin Heals raises funds for device to reverse heart failure

Feb. 24, 2025
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
Berlin Heals Holding AG recently raised over CHF7 million (US$7.8 million) in a financing round for C-MIC, a small implantable device it believes can reverse heart failure.
BioWorld MedTech Financings Cardiovascular Series A Europe