BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, February 19, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Med-tech opens 2025 with $4.5B in January M&As
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Med-tech opens 2025 with $4.5B in January M&As
Feb. 18, 2025
By
Amanda Lanier
Med-tech M&As saw a strong start in January, totaling $4.51 billion, a significant jump from $18 million in December 2024 but lower than November’s $12.68 billion. Dealmaking reached $57.94 billion in 2024, averaging about $4.8 billion per month.
BioWorld MedTech
Analysis and data insight