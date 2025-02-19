BioWorld - Wednesday, February 19, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Med-tech opens 2025 with $4.5B in January M&As

Feb. 18, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
Med-tech M&As saw a strong start in January, totaling $4.51 billion, a significant jump from $18 million in December 2024 but lower than November’s $12.68 billion. Dealmaking reached $57.94 billion in 2024, averaging about $4.8 billion per month.
BioWorld MedTech Analysis and data insight