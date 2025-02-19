BioWorld - Wednesday, February 19, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Germitec raises $30M to bring UV-C disinfection tech to US

Feb. 18, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Germitec SA raised $30 million in a series B financing round to bring Chronos, its chemical-free, ultraviolet-C (UV-C)-based disinfection system for ultrasound probes, to the U.S. market.
BioWorld MedTech Financings Women's health Series B Imaging Europe