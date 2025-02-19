BioWorld - Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Dongkook Life Science secures ₩18B IPO

Feb. 18, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Dongkook Life Science Co. Ltd. (DKLS) priced a ₩18 billion (US$12.5 million) IPO on the Korea Exchange as South Korea’s first med-tech listing of the year.
