Boston Sci obtains CE mark for Farapulse navigation mapping system

Boston Scientific Corp. recently received CE mark for its navigation-enabled Farawave Nav ablation catheter and Faraview mapping software to be used with its Farapulse pulsed field ablation (PFA) system. The technologies are expected to improve physicians’ understanding of patients’ atrial fibrillation to enable treatment using the Farapulse PFA system.