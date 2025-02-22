BioWorld - Saturday, February 22, 2025
Approxima raises €7.3M for tricuspid valve regurgitation device

Feb. 21, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Approxima Srl raised €7.3 million (US$7.65 million) in the first close of its series A financing round for its tricuspid valve repair system which is based on reshaping the right ventricle.
