BioWorld Cancer Index (BCI)

Cancer Index takes hit in 2024 amid regulatory setbacks, failures

The BioWorld Cancer Index (BCI) experienced a steep decline in 2024, closing the year down 17.32%. After peaking in late February with an 11.16% gain, the index steadily trended downward, with only brief recoveries that failed to push it back into positive territory. This marked a sharp contrast to 2023, when the BCI soared 76.26% by year-end. In comparison, 2022 saw the index drop by 41.98%, while 2021 closed with a decline of 36.34%.