BioWorld - Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Home
» APAC deals abound: Lilly taps Advancell, Olix; Genome draws Ellipses
APAC deals abound: Lilly taps Advancell, Olix; Genome draws Ellipses
Feb. 12, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Dealmaking in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region took off this week, with the latest showcasing Genome & Co.’s licensing deal with Ellipses Pharma Ltd. for GENA-104, a phase I-ready immuno-oncology asset, under undisclosed terms Feb. 11.
