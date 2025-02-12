BioWorld - Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Musculoskeletal

Bristol Myers Squibb discloses new PAD4 inhibitors for rheumatoid arthritis

Feb. 12, 2025
No Comments
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. has patented new protein-arginine deiminase type-4 (PADI4; PAD4) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, among others.
