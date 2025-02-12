BioWorld - Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Infection

TB Alliance discovers new ClpP1P2 protease inhibitors for tuberculosis

Feb. 12, 2025
TB Alliance has disclosed new ATP-dependent Clp protease ClpP1P2 complex (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of tuberculosis.
