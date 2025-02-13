Immuno-oncology

Nanrilkefusp alfa stimulates NK and CD8+ T cells in the tumor microenvironment

Within the immune system, interleukin-15 (IL-15) plays a relevant role by boosting the number of cytotoxic T cells and NK cells, the major drivers of anticancer immune response. Researchers from Sotio Biotech AS, MD Anderson and collaborators reported preclinical data on nanrilkefusp alfa (nanril; SOT-101), an IL-15 receptor βγ superagonist that stimulates both CD8+ T and NK cells in the tumor microenvironment.