Infection

Gates Foundation, Novo Nordisk Foundation and Wellcome set sights on antimicrobial resistance

The Gates Foundation, Novo Nordisk Foundation and Wellcome have announced the launch of the Gram-Negative Antibiotic Discovery Innovator (Gr-ADI), a $50 million investment that will focus on combatting antimicrobial resistance (AMR) caused by a specific range of bacteria that are among the leading contributors to AMR-associated deaths.