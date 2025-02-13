BioWorld - Thursday, February 13, 2025
Immune

Lycia Therapeutics advances protein degradation therapies

Feb. 13, 2025
Lycia Therapeutics Inc. has reported progress in its immunology pipeline that comprises lysosomal targeting chimera (LYTAC)-based protein degradation therapies. The company is advancing its two lead programs toward the clinic: LCA-0061, a Catalytac degrader that catalytically degrades IgE, and LCA-0321, a Lytac degrader designed to specifically bind and rapidly deplete anti-thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor (TSHR) autoantibodies.
