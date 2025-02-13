BioWorld - Thursday, February 13, 2025
Cancer

KSP-targeting PROTAC with potent antitumor efficacy

Feb. 13, 2025
Researchers from Wuyi University presented the discovery and preclinical characterization of kinesin spindle protein (KSP) degraders developed using proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC) technology.
