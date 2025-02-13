BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Cancer
Merck Sharp & Dohme prepares new KRAS G12D degrader PROTACs
Feb. 13, 2025
Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC patents report the development of proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase (Von Hippel-Lindau disease tumor suppressor [VHL] ligands) coupled to GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant)-targeting moiety through a linker.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Patents