IL-13RA2 ADCs disclosed in Exelixis patent

Work at Exelixis Inc. has led to the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) comprising antibodies targeting interleukin-13 receptor subunit α2 (IL-13RA2, IL-13R-α2) covalently linked to a payload. They are described as potentially useful for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).