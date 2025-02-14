BioWorld - Friday, February 14, 2025
Uncertainty builds amid Kennedy confirmation, Trump’s orders

Feb. 13, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
Coming as no surprise, the U.S. Senate’s Feb. 13 confirmation of Robert Kennedy as the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) did nothing to ease the uncertainty hanging over the FDA and other HHS agencies.
