Uncertainty builds amid Kennedy confirmation, Trump’s orders
Feb. 13, 2025
By
Mari Serebrov
Coming as no surprise, the U.S. Senate’s Feb. 13 confirmation of Robert Kennedy as the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) did nothing to ease the uncertainty hanging over the FDA and other HHS agencies.
Regulatory
U.S.
FDA
