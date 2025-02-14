BioWorld - Friday, February 14, 2025
Ligachem gets rights to Daan’s antibody for solid tumor ADCs

Feb. 13, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Ligachem Biosciences Inc. landed another exclusive licensing deal to develop and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), this time with T-cell receptor therapy specialist Daan Biotherapeutics Inc. for a cancer-targeting antibody.
