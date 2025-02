BIO CEO 2025: The quest for next-gen obesity meds

While first-generation glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists have clearly taken the obesity market by storm, generating billions of dollars for Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly and Co., several other companies are developing follow-on products that could clean up the tolerability and adherence issues of Wegovy (semaglutide) and Zepbound (tirzepatide).