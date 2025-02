Uncharted territory’ for Pliant after IPF trial pause

Pliant Therapeutics Inc., which offered few details earlier this week when it voluntarily paused enrollment in the phase IIb Beacon-IPF trial testing bexotegrast in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), has taken an unusual step as it assembles a panel of outside experts to review unblinded data from the study with the goal of providing an independent recommendation.