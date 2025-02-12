BioWorld - Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Mixed reactions from Asia on biotech implications of Trump 2.0

Feb. 11, 2025
By Tamra Sami
“This current administration is like nothing that we've seen before,” said a managing partner of a global venture capital firm who spoke to BioWorld on the condition of anonymity. “President Trump’s first term was bad,” he said, “but nobody knows what’s coming.” “This is truly nationalism at its worst, because he won on the campaign [largely] to protect American jobs, claiming that Americans have been unfairly treated.” And it's not just China, he said, but India and other countries will also likely be affected.
