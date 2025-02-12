BioWorld - Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Henlius lands European approval of PD-1 lung cancer drug

Feb. 11, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
The European Commission on Feb. 5 cleared Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.’s serplulimab (HLX-02) under the brand name of Hetronifly as a first-line combination therapy with carboplatin and etoposide to treat extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.
BioWorld Asia Regulatory Cancer Respiratory Monoclonal antibody Asia-Pacific Europe China EMA