Seed funding at Junevity supports siRNA therapeutics for age-related diseases

Junevity Inc. has raised $10 million in seed funding to support its work creating silencing RNA (siRNA) therapeutics to address metabolic and age-related diseases, including type 2 diabetes, obesity and frailty. The seed funding will be used to enhance the company’s RESET platform and develop its first therapeutic candidates in these indications.